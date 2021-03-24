After counting more than 400 thousand ballots in the elections, the Israeli Knesset (unicameral parliament) with 24.93% of the vote continues to lead the party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “Likud”. This is evidenced by the official data published on website Central Election Commission of Israel.

In second place with more than 12.98% of the vote is the party of opposition leader Yair Lapid “Yesh-Atid”.

As noted “Interfax“Netanyahu has already expressed gratitude to his supporters for the” huge victory “won and said that any government formed without him as prime minister will quickly collapse, which in turn will lead to another election.

He called the formation of a stable government as his primary task at the moment, and stressed that “we cannot go to the fifth elections.”

This election was the fourth in the Israeli state in the past two years.

The Israeli Knesset was dissolved on December 23 due to the expiration of the approval period for the country’s state budget for 2021-2022, at the same time early parliamentary elections were scheduled in the country.

In early December, 61 deputies, including representatives of Arab parties, voted for the dissolution of parliament, 54 against. The initiator of the vote was the chairman of the opposition and leader of the Yesh-Atid-Telem faction, Yair Lapid.