Netanyahu's party announced the politician's resignation after the elections

Some Israelis spoke in favor of holding early elections and against the current government. At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on a planned vote in 2026, the publication’s sources YNet his party indicated: he will not remain prime minister.

The next parliamentary elections in Israel will be held in October 2026. Netanyahu himself stated this at a press conference amid growing public demand for early voting.

According to the prime minister, this is “not the time for politics” and the last thing Israelis need is elections. Otherwise, voting for a new composition of the Knesset (parliament) will lead to a split in the country.

At the same time, the publication’s sources in the ruling Likud party said that Netanyahu does not understand the realities.

“It doesn’t matter how long Netanyahu puts it off and how much he doesn’t want to [выборов]at the end of this war we will take part in them,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

In January, in the Israeli city of Haifa, thousands of people took to the streets demanding early elections for the country's prime minister. Former Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon attended the rally. He accused the current head of the Cabinet, Benjamin Netanyahu, of creating the circumstances that allowed Hamas to launch an attack on Israel.