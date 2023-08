How did you feel about the content of this article?

An aerial view of the Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin, the third largest city in the West Bank, during Israel’s July military operation | Photo: EFE/Yemeli Ortega

The Minister of Heritage of Israel, Amichai Eliyahu, caused a great debate this Wednesday (2) when he defended the annexation of the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank. Eliyahu’s argument for annexation is that the so-called “Green Line”, which delimits the State of Israel, is questionable in its validity.

In an interview with Army Radio, Eliyahu, who is a member of the right-wing Jewish Power party and known for his strong positions, declared that he does not “believe in the existence of the Green Line”, considering it “fictional”. He emphasized the importance of imposing Israeli sovereignty over the region known historically as Judea and Samaria.

The minister proposed that Israel abandon the idea of ​​a two-state agreement in favor of a more agile and strategic annexation.

“We must begin to state clearly and unequivocally that this place belongs to us,” Eliyahu said.

Eliyahu’s statement sparked heated debate, with critics arguing that a unilateral annexation could further damage prospects for peace in the region and deepen divisions.

The government led by the current Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has the support of parties considered ultra-Orthodox that share the vision of annexation of the West Bank, although this position is not binding, according to the coalition agreements.

The West Bank, Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since the Six-Day War in 1967, has been a constant point of tension in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be “illegal”, a view that is rejected by the Israeli government and some of the country’s population.

In 2019, Netanyahu proposed a plan to expand Israeli sovereignty over settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley, but he backtracked after reaching agreements on normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE in 2020. (With EFE Agency)