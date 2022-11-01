Home page politics

Of: Katja ThorwarthNail Akkoyun

Israel elects a new parliament – for the fifth time in four years. Benjamin Netanyahu hopes for his comeback. The news ticker.

Election of the Knesset: Israel elects a new parliament for the fifth time in four years

Israel elects a new parliament for the fifth time in four years Head to head: Ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the favorite in Israel’s elections.

Ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the favorite in Israel’s elections. High turnout: The first figures for the election in Israel indicate a high turnout.

+++ 10.50 p.m.: Israel’s right-wing opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has described his success in the parliamentary elections as a “good start”. However, the final result of the election will only be known after all the votes have been counted, said the leader of the Likud party on Tuesday evening at a meeting with supporters. “And it has to be the real count, not a false count,” warned the 73-year-old.

Likud supporters had previously made allegations of attempts to falsify voting in the Arab sector. The Central Election Committee, on the other hand, announced that “no unusual incidents were known in the Arab sector.”

According to TV forecasts, the Arab party Balad is just below the 3.25 percent hurdle. If she manages to get into parliament, this could jeopardize Netanyahu’s majority.

Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party and former Prime Minister of Israel, and his wife Sara casting a vote. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Election in Israel: Netanyahu’s Likud party ahead according to forecasts

+++ 9.05 p.m: According to forecasts, the right-wing conservative Likud party of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has become the strongest force in the parliamentary elections in Israel. She got 30 to 31 out of 120 seats, according to TV forecasts based on post-election polls on Tuesday. Prime Minister Jair Lapid’s Future Party came in second with 22 to 24 seats. The right-wing religious camp around Netanyahu achieved a narrow majority of 61 to 62 seats in the fifth election within three and a half years. According to the Central Election Committee, the turnout of the 6.8 million eligible voters as of 7:00 p.m. (CET) was 66.3 percent – the highest since 1999.

The forecasts put the Religious Zionist Party of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir in third place with 14 to 15 seats. The right-wing alliance is considered a possible kingmaker. The election committee did not expect preliminary final results before Thursday. Previous elections have shown that the picture can still shift before all votes have been counted.

When the final official result is known, President Izchak Herzog decides who will be given the task of forming a government. The candidate then has four weeks to form a coalition. Like last year’s election, however, it could take weeks or months for a government to form. Netanyahu was initially given the task of forming a government, but was unable to forge a coalition.

+++ 4.45 p.m.: The fifth parliamentary elections in Israel in just three and a half years will again be a nail-biter. The two main political rivals – Prime Minister Jair Lapid and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu – were still fighting for every vote on election day. On Tuesday, the turnout was the highest in decades: It was still unclear in the afternoon which political camp the majority of voters would use. According to the Central Election Committee, turnout as of 3:00 p.m. (CET) was 47.5 percent – the highest since 1999.

Israeli Election: Netanyahu’s Possible Victory Raise Concerns

+++ 3.30 p.m.: In liberal circles in Israel, there is fear of the election. Should the right-wing, ultra-Orthodox bloc around Benjamin Netanyahu prevail, several Israeli newspapers fear that the state will drift into authoritarianism. In the hairnet is written openly about fears of an “authoritarian state” that Netanyahu and his allies Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich hope to transform Israel into if they win the elections. And also the Times of Israel warns of a drift to extremism if the Israeli elections are won by right-wing forces.

+++ 1.50 p.m.: The highest voter turnout since 1999 was recorded in Israel’s parliamentary elections. According to the central election committee, it was 28.4 percent on Tuesday afternoon. This is three percentage points more than at the same time in the last election in March last year. However, this does not apply to the Arab community. According to the Hadash Ta’al party, voter turnout in the Arab community was just 12% as of midday.

Election in Israel: Netanyahu fears high turnout of the competition

Update from Tuesday, November 1st, 12:00 p.m.: Long-serving Israeli Prime Minister and current opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed “somewhat concerned” about the outcome of Tuesday’s parliamentary elections. When voting in Jerusalem, the leader of the right-wing conservative Likud party pointed out that voter turnout in strongholds of political competition has so far been higher. He still hopes to “end the day with a smile”. Netanyahu appealed to his supporters to go to the polls immediately.

Election in Israel: Will Netanyahu return? Shift to the right in the Knesset feared

First report from Tuesday, November 1st, 8:45 a.m.: Jerusalem – Israel’s fifth general election in four years begins today, Tuesday (November 1). The polling stations are to remain open until 9 p.m. for voting on the 120 seats in the Knesset, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hoping for a return to power. According to recent polls his national-conservative Likud party is just ahead, but is likely to be dependent on the support of ultra-right parties.

Netanyahu could count on the support of his former coalition partners, the ultra-Orthodox and the Itamar Ben Gvir’s ultra-right coalition and Bezalel Smotrich. The latter alliance in particular, which calls for the annexation of the entire West Bank occupied by Israel, was able to gain ground in polls and became the third strongest force.

Election in Israel: Netanyahu probably dependent on ultra-nationalists

Ben Gvir cast his ballot in a Jewish settlement near Hebron in the occupied West Bank. “Those who elect us will get Netanyahu as prime minister and a real right-wing government,” he campaigned for votes on the spot.

Incumbent Prime Minister Jair Lapid, whose center-party Yesh Atid trailed just behind Netanyahu’s Likud in the polls, cast his vote in Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning. He called for a lively voter turnout. “Go and vote today for the future of our children, for the future of our country. Choose well,” he said.

What is chosen? 25. Knesset (Parament) of Israel Who is elected? 120 members of parliament Parliamentary groups in Israel (current) 13 Parties in the Parliament of Israel (current) 21

Election in Israel: high turnout expected

Lapid ended Netanyahu’s reign last year with an eight-party coalition. The alliance, which included an Arab-led party for the first time in the country’s history, broke up in June after a year in office.

The 66-year-old voter Schai Barkan expressed his frustration at the ongoing new elections when he cast his ballot in Tel Aviv. “I am doing my civic duty and I hope this election will be the last for the next four years,” he told AFP.

Although it is the fifth general election within four years, experts expect a relatively high voter turnout. Parties and electoral alliances have to clear a 3.25 percent hurdle to enter the Knesset.

Arab-Israeli voter participation crucial for election outcome in Israel

In addition to the security situation, the key issues in the election campaign were the rising cost of living in Israel. For Netanyahu, the election is also personally important given corruption allegations against him. Should the 73-year-old become Prime Minister, he could apply for immunity.

The polls revealed an extremely tight race. Accordingly, the camp around Netanyahu can hope for 60 seats, the anti-Netanyahu bloc for 56 and an alliance of Arab-led parties for four seats. However, none of the different camps would achieve the necessary absolute majority in the Israeli parliament. The decisive factor could be the turnout of Arab Israelis, who make up around 20 percent of the population in Israel. (ktho/nak/AFP/dpa)