“I have not handed over great powers in Judea and Samaria, the West Bank, not at all. In fact, the defense minister and I will make all the decisions and that is in the coalition agreement.” Hours after the next prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, uttered this phrase in an interview with the Saudi news network Al Arabiya, his office had to clarify in a statement that he was referring only to security matters, and not to the Civil Administration, the body of the Ministry of Defense that manages matters such as work permits, transfer to a hospital or the census. That is to say, the daily lives of millions of Palestinians, which he has handed over to a civilian known for his ultranationalism and his violent anti-Arab speech, Bezalel Smotrich.

The clarification (in Hebrew) to the interview (in English) shows the balance that Netanyahu, leader of the conservative Likud, will need at 73 years old, after having formed a government only with ultra-Orthodox parties and radical religious nationalists. Never had the ultra-right had such force in an Executive as the one that communicated this Wednesday to the president, Isaac Herzog.

Netanyahu’s sixth legislature is not only the most right-wing in the Jewish state since its creation in 1948. It is also the first with no one to his left. Even an expert tightrope walker like him will have to walk the rope keeping his new travel companions happy while convincing his Western allies in perfect English that their record of racism, homophobia and incitement to violence will become more noise than nuts. once in government. All this without the violence escalating. 2022 is already the year with the most Palestinians killed in the West Bank (165) since 2007 and the most Israelis (31) since 2014.

Commentator B. Michael uses the “good cop, bad cop” figure to criticize Netanyahu’s image as a moderate leader pressured by radicals. “It’s working so hard that some people have argued, in all seriousness, that we should all support Bibi now. Why? Because only Bibi can save us from everything he has gotten us into, ”he ironized in an opinion article in the newspaper Haaretz.

“Politics make interesting bedfellows,” Netanyahu justified last week, in an interview with US public radio in which he insisted that he would have “both hands firmly on the wheel.”

As co-pilots, however, it will have several uncomfortable partners. In addition to Smotrich, who will start as finance minister and will be “special minister” on Defense, a position created expressly for him, there is Itamar Ben Gvir, the most radical and provocative star of the right. He drew his gun on the campaign trail as he called on policemen to open fire on stone-throwing Palestinians in Jerusalem. He called the settler who killed 29 Palestinians as he entered the Hebron mosque to fire indiscriminately during prayers a “fair man”. And he called for expelling by train to Europe, “where workers are needed,” Palestinians with Israeli citizenship who show “disloyal” to their country in time of war. Netanyahu has named him minister of national security, an expanded version of the ministry responsible for the police.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Itamar Ben Gvir poses with activists trying to build a new Israeli settlement in the West Bank in Barkan last July. Amir Levy (Getty Images)

The coalition agreement announced this Thursday with his party, Jewish Power, includes the commitment to approve in Parliament the elimination of a section of the Basic Law by which candidates for a seat who incite racism or deny the Jewish and democratic character of the State of Israel. The Supreme Court relied on this section to exclude members of the Jewish Power from the electoral list in recent years and to outlaw in 1988 the formation of the intellectually drunk, Kaj, later declared terrorist.

As Secretary of State he will have the leader of the ultra-conservative and homophobic Noam party, Avi Maoz, who ensures that LGTBI families put Israel in danger. He has promoted in Parliament that the rabbinic courts judge civil matters and the obligation to fill in the name of the father and mother on official government forms. Among his powers will be to review external educational programs.

On the 13th, the still head of government, Yair Lapid, tweeted: “I want to ask the mother who voted for Likud: is this what you wanted? […] That with your vote the most radical government in the history of the State is formed? He responded days later in the newspaper Yedioth Ahronot columnist Einav Schiff: “Even if the answer is no, it’s irrelevant. Unlike the last two governments, the next one will be formed on the basis that all the actors promised something specific and are now keeping that promise. It may come as a surprise, but the vote for the Likud-ultra-Orthodox-religious nationalist bloc is going to result in a Likud-ultra-Orthodox-religious nationalist government.”

the cruel policy

Bibi recently assured that politics is cruel anywhere, but even more so in her country, as shown by the “demonization” she suffers “for winning one election after another.” Although he is cruel, he moves into her with ease. No one has governed Israel that much: 15 of its 74 years of history, between 1996 and 1999 and between 2009 and 2021. His direct messages and his image as a strong leader who only watches over the future of Israel permeates the population. His followers border on the cult of personality when talking about him with phrases like “Melech Israel” (king of Israel) or “Rak Bibi“(Only Bibi”). Netanyahu did not hesitate in 2015 to urge them to go to the polls because the Arabs were doing it “in hordes”. “Bibi is not a racist, but he is an expert in using racism for political reasons,” said a former Likud minister, Dan Meridor, according to Anshel Pfeffer in his biography of Netanyahu. bibi (Hurst, 2018).

He is also pragmatic and allergic to risks. In fact, he now admits that he will maintain the agreement by which Israel and Lebanon have delimited their maritime border for gas exploitation. During the campaign he called it a “historic surrender” and vowed to denounce it if he returned to power.

An operator places a Netanyahu election poster, last October in Jerusalem. AMMAR AWAD (Reuters)

One of his specialties is spin shots. In 2011, his popularity was at 29% due to the largest social protest in the country’s history, due to the cost of living. He jumped to 51% in just two months, when he brought back the soldier Gilad Shalit, who was holding Hamas in Gaza. The price of the exchange (the release of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners) was unprecedented, but Bibi was well aware of the importance that families attach, in a country with compulsory military service, to leaving no one behind. A year later, he ordered an offensive on Gaza two months before the elections. He won handily.

Now, the feeling spreads that he has run out of rabbits in his hat. Also that the coalition partners are taking her to the liver in the negotiations, no matter how hard she tries to hide it. Or that they are being allowed to be removed in order to resume the leadership of the Government ―which he lost a year and a half ago for the first time since 2009― to protect himself from the three cases in which he is accused: on suspicion that he offered economic benefits in exchange for favorable media coverage and that he paid in favors for the jewelry, cigars and champagne that his family received as gifts. In 2019, her wife Sara pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and paid 55,000 shekels (about 11,250 euros) to settle her trial for having charged the public treasury 360,000 shekels (85,000 euros) in catering, despite having full time kitchen staff.

one last wick Businesses closed by the general strike after the death of Nasser Abu Hmeid, last Tuesday in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Mohamad Torokman (Reuters) Shortly before its end, the Government of Yair Lapid has left a fuse burning. Last Tuesday, he announced that he will not hand over the body of Nasser Abu Hmeid, who died of cancer while serving seven life sentences in Israel and considered by many Palestinians an icon of the armed struggle against the Israeli occupation. He was one of the founders of the Al Aksa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of Al Fatah, and had been in prison since 2002. Already in 1990 he had been sentenced to life for killing collaborators with Israel, but was released. The decision is intended to force Hamas to hand over the four Israelis (two alive who entered Gaza and two dead) that it keeps in the strip and that it wants to exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Israel had already been holding the bodies of Hamas members, but extended it to Abu Hmeid despite being from Al Fatah. Abu Hmeid was well known enough, the rumors that he died from lack of medical care strong enough and the general context tense enough for the move to spark a general strike in the West Bank and a one-day hunger strike among prisoners. The spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Prisoners Affairs, Muntasir al Nauq, called the decision a “lack of respect for human dignity.” Abu Hmeid was also very close to the most popular Palestinian, Marwan Barghuti, also behind bars for life and who 61% of Palestinians would want as president, according to a poll published this month by the Palestinian Center for Policy Research and Polls. “The homeland is in your hands,” he wrote to her two months ago in a letter, interpreted as a slap to the current Palestinian leadership, which has now been published by his circle.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.