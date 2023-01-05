Opposition members of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, have called Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s judicial reform proposal an affront to the separation of powers. The bill would give the legislature the power to approve norms that the Supreme Court has repealed.

More than a thousand people demonstrated this January 5 in front of the Supreme Court of Israel to reject the appointment of Aryeh Deri as the new minister and the judicial reform proposed last Wednesday by the far-right government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The proposal was presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a member of the ruling Likud party. In it, the government bets on granting more power to the decisions of the Knesset, made up of pro-government majorities, to the detriment of the judicial review of the Supreme Court. Well, if the reform is approved, legislators could pass laws that the supreme court has annulled, with a simple majority of 61 of the 120 votes in parliament.

Additionally, the proposal intends that politicians have more influence in the selection of the judges of the court and that the ministers appoint their own legal advisers, instead of going to independent professionals.

On the other hand, the reform proposal came one day before the Supreme Court debated the appeal against Deri’s appointment. The controversy is because the new Minister of Health and Internal Affairs was convicted of tax fraud, although his sentence was suspended last year. For the other half of the term, Deri will serve as finance minister and additionally will be deputy prime minister.

Previously, if a person was sentenced on probation, they would not be able to serve as the head of any Ministry. However, the Israeli parliament changed that law last month and therefore Deri could be appointed. Although opponents continue to criticize the selection of this ultra-Orthodox Shas party leader.

“Democracy is crumbling before our eyes,” said Ofer Havakuk, a 48-year-old protester outside the court’s premises in Jerusalem. Israel does not have a Constitution that governs the rules of the country, only basic laws intended to safeguard the democratic foundations; Therefore, the judiciary and especially the Supreme Court are considered as a bulwark of minority rights and democracy.

Thus, Netanyahu begins his sixth term as prime minister. He built a solid coalition between ultra-nationalist and ultra-orthodox religious parties like the Jewish Power movement, making this the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.

Netanyahu government defends judicial reform

Justice Minister Yariv Levin defended the judicial reform, describing it as restoring the balance between the legislative, executive and judicial powers. And he argued that the judicial sector has the lowest popularity in recent times.

“These reforms will strengthen the judicial system and restore public confidence in it,” Levin said on Israeli television. He also recalled that the members of the Supreme Court, unlike parliamentarians, are not elected by popular vote; in an attempt to discredit the role of the court in running the country. “The people we don’t vote for decide for us, that’s not democracy,” he said, referring to the Supreme Court decision that has banned the Israeli occupation of the West Bank.

Along the same lines, Eugene Kontorovich, director of International Law at the Kohelet Policy Forum, a non-profit Israeli think tank, pondered the importance of elected officials versus the Supreme Court and compared this reform to the United States political system: “ Implementing what is standard practice in the United States cannot be the end of democracy in Israel.”

Precisely, the United States, Israel’s greatest ally, ruled on the proposal for judicial reform. The US ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, highlighted the “shared values” between the two countries and concluded that Washington will not rush to judgement.

Experts fear for Israel’s stability

“The reform simply accounts for the idea of ​​absolute power.” This is how Suzie Navot, professor of constitutional law at the Israel Democracy Institute, described the Netanyahu government’s judicial reform proposal, noting that Israel’s “checks and balances” are relatively fragile.

According to Suzie Navot, reform risks spreading corruption. This is explained because by limiting the judicial counterweight against the Legislative Branch, controlled by the government, it is easier for contracts from the ruling circle to be favored and also that there are no obstacles to the approval of proposed important political and economic bills. by the government.

For some Israeli academics, this would represent the decline of the country internationally and worsen the perception of Israel as a state with a right to exist. If minority rights are infringed and the division of powers is not respected, Israel could lose one of its main defenses in international legal matters.

From the economy there is also concern. The sheqel, Israel’s official currency, has recently weakened in part due to what economists see as “a change of view on Israel, which has become more globally negative.” Financial sector experts warn that reforms such as the judicial one could mean more problems.

Critics of the government, even more alarmist, foresee a drop in investment by technology and medicine companies, the country’s main economic sector, due to a lack of confidence. However, Minister Levin tried to calm the waters and clarified that the opposition will have the opportunity to discuss the approval of the reform that is not yet a bill.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his confrontations with the judicial system

Netanyahu broke all records in Israel’s political history. In addition to becoming the man who has served as Israel’s prime minister the most times, he is also the man who has served as president of the government for the longest consecutive time.

His previous term ended in 2021 after his coalition stalled, forcing early elections in which Yair Lapid of the centrist and secularist Atid political party was elected prime minister.

However, Lapid’s term lasted just over a year and Netanyahu returned for a sixth term. This time with a stronger and more conservative coalition; made up of a hardline ultranationalist religious party dominated by settlers from the West Bank, two ultra-Orthodox parties and Likud.

Netanyahu also returns to power with a corruption scandal behind him that he denies. He is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three cases, but he would not be forced to resign until there is a final conviction.

However, during his trial, Netanyahu has denied responsibility and criticized the judicial system. According to him, he is a victim of a witch hunt carried out by judges, journalists and opponents.

But the prime minister is not the only member of the government that has been investigated by the justice system. Itamar Ben Gvir, of the Jewish Power party, in charge of the Police in the New Ministry of National Security, was sentenced in 2007 for incitement against Arabs. Another uncomfortable figure for opponents is Bezalel Smotrich, leader of religious Zionism and appointed finance minister. Smotrich is also in charge of the administration of the Israeli-occupied territories in the West Bank.

Both Ben Gvir and Smotrich are among the 500,000 Jewish settlers occupying the West Bank, territory that the Palestinians claim as their own; and in which since last spring incursions and raids by the Israeli army have increased, causing the death of about 150 Palestinians.

It is feared that the eventual success of the Netanyahu government’s judicial reform proposal will give way to the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories, Benjamin Netanyahu’s main campaign banner. As Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox and ultra-nationalist allies have said they hope to overturn Supreme Court rulings banning Israeli outposts in the occupied West Bank.

With Reuters, AP and local media