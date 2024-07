Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said he would veto NATO defense partnerships with Israel over the war against the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

During the NATO summit, which ended this Thursday (11) in Washington, Erdogan said at a press conference: “Until a comprehensive and sustainable peace is established in Palestine, attempts at cooperation with Israel within the framework of NATO will not be approved by Turkey.”

In X, Katz fired back. “First of all, Erdogan, you don’t decide anything. Furthermore, a country like Turkey, which supports the murderers and rapists of Hamas and the Iranian axis of evil, should not be a member of NATO. You dishonor the legacy of Atatürk!” the Israeli foreign minister wrote, quoting Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey.

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, Erdogan has compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, cut off trade between the two countries and joined a South African action at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) calling for prevention and investigation into alleged “genocide” committed by Israeli troops in Gaza.