From: Fabian Hartmann

Israel's right-wing, religious finance minister is calling for the “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Tel-Aviv/Gaza – Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich calls for Israelis to be resettled in the Gaza Strip after the end of the War between Israel and Hamas. Israel should discuss reviving civilian settlements in the Gaza Strip as part of its plans for the enclave once Hamas rule is overthrown, he told the Israeli broadcaster on Saturday evening Channel 12 News.

“I am in favor of completely changing the reality in the Gaza Strip and having a discussion about the settlements there,” quotes the Times of Israel Smotrich. He called on Israel to promote the “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians from the area.

Smotrich, leader of the right-wing Religious Zionism Party (HaTzionut HaDatit), also claimed that Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip wanted to leave the area of ​​their own accord anyway.

Smotrich emphasizes international support for Israel

Israel's right-wing, religious finance minister also repeated a quote that he had already expressed in an interview in 2015 and with which he still agrees: “In the game of delegitimization, the Palestinian Authority is a burden and Hamas is an asset.”

Smotrich was heavily criticized for this from several quarters. To interpret the quote as if he meant the Hamas is positive for Israel, but would be due to a deliberate misinterpretation on the part of its critics. The excerpt from the interview, which was conducted on October 7, 2015, has been circulating repeatedly on social media since the outbreak of war, also on the platform X (formerly Twitter).

“I stand by every word,” said Smotrich, emphasizing that Israel currently has the international backing it needs to take action against Hamas. And this “especially as a result of the atrocities of October 7th,” he added. This will continue to apply even if the Biden administration continues to push for money to be transferred to Palestine.

Israel's finance minister fears that money to Palestine could benefit Hamas

Smotrich himself, on the other hand, reiterated in the interview his refusal to transfer tax payments to the Palestinian Authority. The reason he cited was the fear that the money could flow to Gaza and be used by Hamas in the war against Israel.

Israel's Finance Minister Belazel Smotrich.jpg © IMAGO / UPI Photo

“Not a single shekel will be transferred to Gaza,” he said. In addition, he was against the import of fuel into Palestine from the start. The fuel is energy for terrorism and Hamas' tunnel systems. “It’s happening, and it’s bad – but I alone am not responsible for this government,” Smotrich added.

Egypt and Jordan refuse to accept refugees Gaza Strip still off. The reason is fears of a mass exodus of Palestinians from the area. But it also has to do with the fear that this could ultimately lead to permanent displacement.

The extent of the destruction after weeks of war in the Gaza Strip is enormous

Smotrich is pursuing the idea of ​​a “Greater Israel,” for example through a potential annexation of the West Bank. The USA is clearly against Israel reoccupying the Gaza Strip. They also vehemently reject the forced expulsion of the approximately 2.2 million Palestinians living there.

After almost three months of war, the extent of the destruction in the Gaza Strip is enormous: almost 70 percent of the 439,000 houses and apartments are damaged or completely destroyed. An industrial zone in the north of the area has also been almost completely destroyed, it said, citing an analysis by the World Bank.

By mid-December alone, the Israeli military had dropped 29,000 bombs on the Gaza Strip. like that Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday – it relied on data from the US secret service agency, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). (Fabian Hartmann)