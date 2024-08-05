JERUSALEM. The Shin Bet, the Israeli internal services, have prepared the construction of an underground bunker on the hills of Jerusalem, to house, even for a not short period, the members of the Israeli cabinet in case of war. Press sources reported. According to the news site Walla, the bunker, built at least twenty years ago, can withstand hits from any type of known weapon. Inside there would be all the tools to allow the continuity of the chain of command and it is connected to the defense headquarters in Tel Aviv. Since the massacre of October 7 and the beginning of the conflict in Gaza, it is the first time that it has been set up.

Follow the live coverage of the war in the Middle East

It had already been prepared on other occasions, and joins the “Pit”, the bunker built under the army headquarters in Tel Aviv, Kirya, in 1966 and partly supplanted by the “Fortress of Zion”, twice the size of the previous one and created in 2018. All are connected to the other command centers and bunkers in the country.

The “National Management Center,” as this bunker on the hills of Jerusalem is known (it is unclear whether it is just an extension of the one in Tel Aviv or a different but connected one), had been reopened during Covid, allowing Netanyahu to manage the emergency from a safe place. At the time, there was criticism, because the underground bunker could protect against bombs but not against microbes.

Its implementation can be traced back precisely to concerns arising from the Iranian nuclear program and attacks by Hezbollah or Hamas. The top Israeli military commanders have already waged war from underground bunkers. The air campaign of the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza in 2021 was orchestrated from the “Fortress of Zion”.