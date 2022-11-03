Israeli Prime Minister Lapid congratulated Netanyahu on his victory in the elections and is preparing to hand over the post

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on his victory in the parliamentary elections for prime minister. About it informs Jerusalem Post newspaper.

Lapid also told Netanyahu that his administration was preparing to hand over power to an opposition party. “The State of Israel is above all political considerations. I wish Netanyahu success for the benefit of the people of Israel and the State of Israel,” Lapid said in a conversation.

Thus, Netanyahu, who already held this position from 2009 to 2021, won the next election and returned to the post to become the 11th prime minister of Israel.

Earlier, Israeli Interior Ministry spokesman Mikhail Zingerman called on citizens who have the right to bear arms to take them to the polls to prevent possible dangerous situations. According to the Ministry of Defense, the authorities had information about possible terrorist attacks at polling stations.