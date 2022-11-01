MIKEL AYESTARAN Special delivery. Jerusalem Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 22:36



Israel returned to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years in an election that has once again become a plebiscite on the figure of Benyamin Netanyahu. Despite being the fifth elections since 2018, citizens responded with the highest turnout in the last two decades. The first exit polls of the main channels in the country gave victory to Likud, with 30 seats, and pointed out that the pro-Netanyahu bloc obtained a majority in the Chamber with at least 61 seats, which would allow it to form a government. It is a very narrow margin, of only one deputy, for which former Likud ministers asked for caution until they know the progress of the count.

The citizens have once again fulfilled their part and the former prime minister’s supporters have shown that they are not influenced by his trial for corruption when it comes to casting the ballot. Now it is the turn of the political leaders, who must negotiate to try to form a solid coalition that will allow Israel to regain some stability.

In the pro-Netanyahu bloc, the strong entry of Religious Zionism is confirmed, a radical formation led by the settlers and heirs of Kahanism Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir. The first polls place him as the third force in the country with 15 deputies, an unprecedented result for Jewish supremacism. Together with them will be the ultra-Orthodox parties, with 17 deputies, and the most radical government in the history of the Jewish State would be formed.

In the March 2021 elections, the massive vaccination campaign was the monotheme. Netanyahu tried to make the success of the vaccination his own and did not hesitate to appropriate the slogan of the Ministry of Health for his campaign: “We come back to life!” This time the Likud campaign has consisted of attacking the coalition led by Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennet, which has kept them out of power for a year. Bennet has paid for his fleeting stint at the head of government with his withdrawal from politics and his party, Jewish Home, would not even exceed the minimum percentage of 3.25 required to be in the new Parliament.

Lapid is consolidated, for his part, as the most serious alternative to Netanyahu after his four months as interim prime minister and Yesh Atid would win 22 seats. In recent weeks he has improved his political image within the country after signing the agreement with Lebanon to exploit gas in the Mediterranean, a historic step since these are two neighboring countries at war. Netanyahu, however, has already hinted that he intends to undo the pact if he finally regains power.

Attempts to gain votes



At the gates of the polling stations in the center of Jerusalem, the followers of Likud and Religious Zionism tried to get votes until the last second. Netanyahu was one of the first leaders to go to a polling station, saying “I hope we end this day with a big smile. Those who vote for us will have Netanyahu as prime minister and a true right-wing government.” In the streets, Likud supporters blared songs extolling their leader with slogans such as “you are strong, you can do anything, you are a genius”, which were heard non-stop until schools closed.

“It doesn’t matter who wins, you have to prepare for the sixth election and then the seventh, until Bibi leaves politics and leaves Likud. This is a trap, a vicious circle and even if he wins one of the blocks, having such a short margin makes governments very weak », considers Meir Margalit, author of books such as ‘Jerusalem, the impossible city’. For Margalit, “the most serious thing is that young people wonder what democracy is for if every year or year and a half a government falls, better for that a dictatorship. What is at stake here is democracy.

Likud again moved its headquarters to Jerusalem to follow the results, something it already did last year, although it did not bring it much luck. As soon as the first polls were known, the party atmosphere broke out, but the most cautious voices recalled that in 2021 the initial picture of the polls was similar and finally the pro-Netanyahu bloc lost the majority. On this occasion, the possible entry of the Arab Balad party into the Chamber would deprive Netanyahu of the possibility of forming a government.