Israel returned to the polls for the fourth time in less than two years in an election that once again became a plebiscite on the figure of Benjamin Netanyahu. Citizens, heads on the exit from the pandemic and on Passover, the Jewish Holy Week, responded with the lowest turnout since 2009. Exit polls published by the three main channels of the country gave the victory to Likud , with 33 seats. If to this figure are added those obtained by its ultra-Orthodox and ultra-nationalist allies and the Yamina party, led by Naftali Bennet, this block would add up to 61 of the 120 seats in the chamber, a majority adjusted to form a government.

Netanyahu must now negotiate with the leaders of the different parties of this bloc to try to form a stable coalition that will allow him to continue in a seat he has held uninterruptedly since 2009. The key negotiation will be Bennet, who according to the polls of the three main channels would have the key to reach 61 seats. Asked by the media on whether or not he will support the prime minister, the spokesman for the former education minister said that “we will do what is best for Israel.” Faced with doubts about the possible support or not of the Yamina leader, analyst Anshel Pfeffer pointed out in the Haaretz newspaper that “no one believes that he has broken his bridges with Netanyahu and that he is not going to enter a future coalition.” Religious Zionism, a radical formation led by the also settler and heir to Kahanism, Bezalel Smotrich, enters this block with force.

The polls offered by Channel 13, the one that came closest to the final results in previous elections, gave sixteen seats to Yesh Atid, the centrist party of former journalist Yair Lapid, which is consolidated as the main opponent of Netanyahu. The bloc opposed to the prime minister, however, has no possibility of forming a government because a coalition with the Arab parties, whose Joint List would win eight seats, is unthinkable. Islamists are left out of the chamber for failing to exceed the minimum vote threshold.

The energy that has been seen in the streets every weekend for nine months in the protests that call for the resignation of Netanyahu as corrupt, once again remain without a prize at the polls, although Labor and Meretz would improve compared to previous elections, always according to them first polls. Tens of thousands of people come out to protest against the prime minister, but more than a million vote him faithfully despite his problems with the Justice, the Likud electoral machinery works and this time it would double the second formation in the chamber in seats .

The Shas religious party gets eight seats, Torah United Judaism seven, and Avigdor Lieberman’s Israel Beitenu eight. The big losers, according to the interim results, are former Interior Minister Gideon Saar and former Army Chief Benny Gantz. Saar, despite raising high expectations and even running as future prime minister after breaking with Likud, was left with six seats. Blue and White, the Gantz formation that put Netanyahu in check in the three previous elections reduces their presence to 7 deputies. Gantz has paid dearly for his April deal with Netanyahu to form a government, which on paper was supposed to rotate, but never worked. This strategy served the prime minister to eliminate his great rival who now plays a secondary role in national politics.

Mass vaccination



A year ago the annexation of the Jordan Valley was the main argument of the campaign, this time the massive vaccination campaign has been the monotheme. Netanyahu has managed to endorse the success of vaccination and did not hesitate to appropriate the slogan of the Ministry of Health for his campaign: “We are back to life!” Restrictions are left behind thanks to Pfizer vaccines and the Green Pass carried by those immunized, Israel has regained a certain normality. The prime minister went to the voting center accompanied by his wife, Sarah, and after depositing the ballot, he told the media that he was “happy because Israel is coming out of the pandemic.”

At the gates of the voting centers in the center of Jerusalem, groups of young people hired by the parties tried to convince the undecided. Some like Itay, in the educational center on Hillel Street, represented the interests of Gideon Saar although they confessed to being Netanyahu voters because “he is the strongest, the rest are only trying to win seats to be by his side, but no one overshadows him . I’m here because they pay me, nothing more, but my vote is Netanyahu, the person who has vaccinated us. The economy has been one of the forgotten issues in the campaign, such as the threat from Iran or the Palestinian conflict, but the domestic situation is complicated after confinements that leave unemployment of 16 percent, a figure not usual in Israel.

The Likud moved its headquarters to follow the results to Jerusalem, something it had not done for many years. The atmosphere gradually heated up after learning the results from the television channels and Netanyahu’s followers celebrated the victory by shouting: “King Bibi!” (affectionate appellation to refer to the prime minister). The vaccines could with the corruption cases and Netanyahu has again in his hand to continue to lead Israel and continue to break records as prime minister with the longest time in office.