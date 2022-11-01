Netanyahu wins elections in Israel with a majority to govern, according to polls

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Benjamin Netanyahu.
EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
His party, Likud, received the most votes. Block of right-wing and religious groups would add 62 deputies.
November 01, 2022, 03:24 PM
Former Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahuwon the elections in Israel on Tuesday, with his Likud party as the most voted, and the bloc of right-wing and religious formations that support him would add between 61 and 62 deputies, enough to form a government, according to exit polls.
The anti-Netanyahu camp, led by the current acting head of government, Yair Lapid, remained at 54-55 seats, according to the first polls published at the closing of the polling stations at 10:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT).
(News in development. Expansion shortly)
