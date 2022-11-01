Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Netanyahu wins elections in Israel with a majority to govern, according to polls

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in World
Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Benjamin Netanyahu.

His party, Likud, received the most votes. Block of right-wing and religious groups would add 62 deputies.

Former Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahuwon the elections in Israel on Tuesday, with his Likud party as the most voted, and the bloc of right-wing and religious formations that support him would add between 61 and 62 deputies, enough to form a government, according to exit polls.

The anti-Netanyahu camp, led by the current acting head of government, Yair Lapid, remained at 54-55 seats, according to the first polls published at the closing of the polling stations at 10:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT).

(News in development. Expansion shortly)

