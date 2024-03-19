Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed this Tuesday (19) that he will send two of his closest advisors to the United States to discuss the Israeli operation in Rafah, located in the south of the Gaza Strip, which he considers non-negotiable, following the request made the previous day by American President Joe Biden.

Netanyahu's office announced that it will soon send Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, as well as a representative from COGAT, the arm of the Ministry of Defense that deals with civil affairs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

“Out of respect for the president [Joe Biden]we agreed on how they could present their ideas to us, especially on the humanitarian side [já que]of course, we fully share the desire to facilitate an orderly exit of the population [de Rafah] and the provision of humanitarian aid to the civilian population,” Netanyahu said hours earlier, at the opening of the Knesset's (Israeli Parliament's) foreign affairs and security committee.

On Monday (18), in the first call between the two leaders in a month and after several confrontations, Biden asked Netanyahu to send a team of “military, intelligence and humanitarian experts” as quickly as possible to discuss alternatives to the offensive. land in Rafah.

For Netanyahu, the offensive is non-negotiable, and the Israeli prime minister says that the Army has already drawn up an action plan.

“The president [Biden] rejected once again that showing concern for Rafah is the same as questioning the need to end the [grupo terrorista palestino] Hamas,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said yesterday, adding that “a major ground operation there will be a mistake and will cause more civilian deaths.” According to him, “the objectives that Israel wants to achieve in Rafah could be achieved by other means.”

For Netanyahu, however, not trying to take Rafah – where, according to Israel, four Hamas battalions remain active – would leave “20% of Hamas” intact, which will cause it to “reorganize and retake the Gaza Strip, representing a new threat to Israel.”

“I made it as clear as possible to the president [Biden] that we are determined to complete the elimination of these battalions in Rafah, and there is no way to do this without a land incursion”, Netanyahu reiterated this Tuesday regarding the telephone conversation between the two.