“I am here with the deputy chief of staff, the commander of the Central Command and the commander of the Jordan Valley Brigade, and we will work to create a stronger barrier against smuggling attempts,” Netanyahu said from a border area with the kingdom.

“We do this in cooperation with our neighbors, and it is important to us that these borders remain borders of peace and security,” he added.

He said: “In this multi-front conflict, we know that we must secure and guard our eastern borders with Jordan. These are borders of peace, and we are cooperating with the Jordanian side to ensure that these borders remain so.”

But the Israeli Prime Minister explained: “Recently, the challenges have increased, and there are attempts to smuggle fighters and weapons from Jordan to the West Bank and also to Israeli cities, and we are here working in cooperation with all parties to prevent that.”

Netanyahu’s comments come as the Israeli military continues its extensive operations in the northern occupied West Bank, which it says are targeting Iranian-backed militant groups.

A few days ago, a Jordanian launched an attack on a border crossing with Israel, killing three people before being killed by Israeli security forces.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army reported a car-ramming attack east of Ramallah, in which an Israeli was injured and later pronounced dead.

Violence has escalated in the occupied West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, with Israeli forces carrying out near-daily raids, arresting thousands, and periodic exchanges of fire between security forces and Palestinian gunmen.

Palestinian health authorities said more than 680 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

During the same period, about 40 Israeli soldiers and civilians were killed in attacks by Palestinians or in clashes with militants, according to the Israeli Internal Security Agency.