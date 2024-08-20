During his meeting with the families of the hostages, Netanyahu said that he was not sure that there would be a deal, but if there was an agreement, it should preserve Israeli interests, according to his expression.

He stressed that “Israel will not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzarim Corridor under any circumstances, despite the enormous pressure to do so.”

Netanyahu described these sites as strategic assets for Israel, both militarily and politically.

Netanyahu had earlier confirmed on Monday that he was seeking the release of “the largest number” of living hostages held in Gaza, in the first stage of any ceasefire agreement reached with Hamas.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu’s office revealed that he insists on remaining in the Philadelphi corridor to prevent Hamas from rearming.

“The prime minister stuck to this basic demand, which is essential to achieving the goals of the war, and Hamas changed its position. To this day, the prime minister insists that we remain in the Philadelphi corridor to prevent the terrorists from rearming,” the office said in a statement.

The office explained: “The prime minister will continue to promote a deal that will maximize the number of living abductees and enable the achievement of all war goals.”