In the midst of protests against his Government and strong pressure from the families of the hostages held by Hamas, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, ratified this Monday, June 24, that he is “committed” to reaching a truce in the Gaza Strip, but clarified that this does not mean that he will allow the end of the current war without first “eliminating” the Islamist group. Meanwhile, Israeli troops say they are close to “dismantling” the brigades of Palestinian militants in Rafah, in the extreme south of the enclave.

