In a closed discussion in the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee with the Prime Minister, Knesset members asked Netanyahu about the possibility of a “reverse scenario,” a situation in which Palestinian Authority forces would point their guns at the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, in the context of possible cooperation with Hamas.

Netanyahu responded, according to Israeli Channel 2: “The coup scenario is familiar to us and it is on the table. We are discussing it. We want to reach a situation where if such an event occurs, within a few minutes there will be helicopters in the air to respond.”

During the discussion, the Israeli Prime Minister said, “The Oslo Accords are a disaster that resulted in the same number of victims as the October 7 attack, but over a longer period.”

He added: “The Oslo Accords are the fundamental mistake. They took the largest number of victims,” ​​referring to the 1993 peace agreement.

Netanyahu continued: “The anti-Zionist and anti-Jewish factor came here,” according to the Oslo Accords.