Republican criticized Israeli intelligence for, according to him, failing to predict the Hamas offensive

Former US President Donald Trump said this Thursday (October 12, 2023) that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not prepared for Hamas attacks. Gave statements to the broadcaster Fox News.

The Republican also criticized Israeli intelligence: “Who would have thought that your intelligence would be unable to predict this [o ataque]. Thousands of people were involved. Thousands of people knew this and let it go. This wasn’t good for him or anyone else.”.

On Wednesday (Oct 12), the former president also made statements that resulted in criticism. During a campaign event with supporters in Florida, Trump called out Hezbollah, an Islamic extremist group based in Lebanon that provided “solidarity” to Hamas, “intelligent”.

The Republican also declared that the Hamas attack against Israel would not have been carried out if he had been in the White House. In his assessment, he said that Iran was a country “very poor” because of sanctions applied when he was president and became a “very rich country” in the Joe Biden administration.

The citation to Iran is due to the possibility that Tehran has some connection with the attacks. The Iranian government, however, denied involvement.

JOE BIDEN CRITICIZES TRUMP

This Thursday (Oct 12), US President Joe Biden commented on Trump’s speech in a publication on X (formerly Twitter). “Our nation’s support for Israel is resolute and unwavering. And the right time to praise the terrorists who seek to destroy them is never.”he said.

The governor of Florida and Trump’s main opponent in the Republican primaries, Ron DeSantis, also used the social network to speak out. He said be a “absurd” a presidential candidate “attack” Israel, whom he called “friend and ally” of the USA, and praise “Hezbollah terrorists.”

UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT

Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades. The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.

Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine, with a Sunni orientation. It has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian people, who mostly live in poor areas with precarious infrastructure, but the organization is best known for its armed wing, which fights for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip.

The group took power in the region in 2007, after winning elections against the political and military organization Fatah in 2006.

The region has been the scene of conflicts since the last century. There are records of offensives in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021 between Israel and Hamas, in addition to the 1st Arab-Israeli War (1948), the Suez Crisis (1956), the 6-Day War (1967), 1st Intifada (1987) and 2nd Intifada (2000). Understand more here.

Frictions in the region began after the UN (United Nations) divided Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories, in 1947, with the intention of creating a Jewish State. However, Arab leaders did not accept the division.

ATTACK ON ISRAEL

Hamas, a radical Islamic group with a Sunni orientation, carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (7.Oct). Israel declared war against Hamas and began a series of retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that borders Israel and is governed by Hamas.

Hamas attacks are concentrated in southern and central Israel. If Hezbollah makes new advances on the border with Lebanon, a new focus of combat could be established in the north of Israel.

Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht stated that the country “look to the North” and who expects Hezbollah “Don’t make the mistake of joining [ao Hamas]”.

Learn more about the war in Israel: