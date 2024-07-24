Netanyahu: US will face consequences if Israel is not allowed to defend itself

Attempts to prevent Israel from exercising its right to self-defense will have serious consequences for the United States and other Western countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address to Congress, according to RIA News.

In the address, the prime minister again accused the International Criminal Court (ICC) of trying to tie Israel’s hands. ICC Chief Karim Khan had previously announced the filing of an application to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant for war crimes committed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

“If Israel’s hands are tied, America is next. I’ll tell you what else: the ability of democracies to fight terrorism will be in jeopardy,” Netanyahu said.

Earlier, the Israeli Prime Minister proposed to the US to create a military alliance in the Middle East similar to NATO. In his opinion, this would allow the US to more effectively combat the threat posed by Iran.