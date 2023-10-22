Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, warned the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, this Sunday (22), that it will “make the worst mistake of its life” if it enters the war between the government and Hamas, which has lasted 16 days. .

The Israeli prime minister made the warning during a visit to troops deployed on the border with Lebanon, where fighting has intensified.

According to Netanyahu’s office, Israel said it “will hit Hezbollah with a force they cannot even imagine and the consequences for them and Lebanon will be devastating.” The prime minister emphasized the seriousness of the ongoing conflict, declaring.

“If Hezbollah decides to go to war, it will look forward to a second Lebanon war. You will be making the worst mistake of your life. […] It’s not an exaggeration, that’s what this war is. It is kill or be killed, and it is necessary to kill them,” he said.

The border between Israel and Lebanon has reached its most tense point since the 2006 war against Hezbollah, with heavy clashes taking place in recent weeks. The Shiite group launched missile, rocket and mortar attacks against Israeli territory, resulting in intense air and artillery attacks by Israel.

In the last 24 hours, Hezbollah claimed six attacks on Israeli territory, which it responded with heavy fire and caused at least three casualties in the ranks of the Lebanese group.

Hezbollah stated that it would “intervene in the war” if Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Hezbollah would “pay a heavy price” for its involvement.

This Sunday (22), Israel ordered the evacuation of 14 more communities in the north of the country, close to the Lebanese border, as it intensifies its attacks on Hezbollah’s military infrastructures. The escalation over the past two weeks at the border has resulted in at least 41 deaths, including military personnel and civilians on both sides, as well as members of Hezbollah and Palestinian militias.

Tension in the region remains high, with concerns about the possibility of an even wider conflict. Since the beginning of Israel’s conflicts against Hamas, more than 6,000 people have died on both sides. Among Palestinians, there are more than 4 thousand victims.