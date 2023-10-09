Walla: Netanyahu tells Biden that Israel will respond with force and enter Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called US President Joe Biden to warn him about the start of a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by Walla.

During the telephone conversation, Netanyahu stressed that showing weakness is prohibited in the Middle East and Israel will have to respond “to strength with more strength.” It is reported that Biden in response did not dissuade the prime minister from launching a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

As the publication notes, such actions by Netanyahu indicate “preparing the ground” among Israel’s allies, who will be able to guarantee Tel Aviv assistance in a long military campaign.

Netanyahu previously said that Israel would change the Middle East with its military response to the Hamas movement. What Hamas will have to go through will be difficult and terrible, he said.