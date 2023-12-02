Netanyahu: Hezbollah’s escalation will lead to the destruction of Lebanon

An escalation by the Shiite organization Hezbollah on the Lebanese-Israeli border could lead to the destruction of Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Writes about this TASS.

As the politician clarified, the Israeli side is opposing Hezbollah’s actions in the north of the country. He noted that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is “destroying terrorist units and ammunition, pushing fighters further from the border.” “We will continue to maintain deterrence in the north and achieve victory in the south,” he stressed.

If Hezbollah makes the mistake of entering a large-scale war, it will “destroy Lebanon with its own hands,” he warned.

Netanyahu previously warned that the intensification of the Hezbollah movement and its participation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas would lead to devastating consequences.