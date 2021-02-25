The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Wednesday that he hopes the health authorities will manage to vaccinated all adults by March 16 and to be able to reopen the entire company in April.

Netanyahu called for “not repeating” the events of the previous Purim, a Jewish holiday whose celebration last year was followed by a rapid increase in infections.

“We can be happy, dress up, but we must respect the rules. It is very important because we are at the end of the pandemic“, said the prime minister, according to The Times Of Israel.

If the Prime Minister’s estimates are met, Israeli adults would be vaccinated for the elections on March 23, where Netanyahu is running again as a candidate despite being tried for corruption.

From the Ministry of Health they assured that they did not know the intention of the Prime Minister to reveal reopening dates and that I had no knowledge of the plan, according to the aforementioned local newspaper.

The Minister of Health, Yuli Edelstein, recalled that children are still not vaccinated, and called for respect for the rules.

Today, nearly half of Israeli adults have received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and more than 3.1 million are fully vaccinated.

Israel has registered 42,045 active cases so far in the pandemic and 5,648 deaths.

