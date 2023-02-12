Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised this Sunday, February 12, a stronger response to deal with a series of Palestinian attacks against citizens of his country. His statements come after the increase in tension in recent weeks, in which both Israelis and Palestinians have died. Within the far-right government, pressure is mounting to employ tougher tactics in the face of apparent retaliatory actions.

A decades-long conflict that would escalate again. Israel prepares a large-scale operation in East Jerusalem and the West Bank. As he assures, to counter Palestinian attacks against Israeli citizens.

“The cabinet is meeting today to prepare for even broader action against terrorists and their supporters in East Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, while avoiding harm to those not involved as much as possible,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured this February 12, using the official name in Israel to refer to the West Bank.

Although the details of the announced operation are still publicly unknown, the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, assured that he is determined to carry out a large-scale military campaign similar to the one his country launched in the West Bank during an uprising. Palestinian 20 years ago.

Israeli police officers secure the site of a shooting in East Jerusalem, January 28, 2023. © Mahmoud Illean, AP

In addition, he noted that the Police have already begun a major enforcement campaign in East Jerusalem, which would include measures ranging from issuing traffic tickets to demolishing the homes of Palestinian attackers.

Netanyahu added that his government aims to pass a bill that would allow it to revoke the citizenship of any individual accused of terrorism and deport them.

In the midst of the weekly meeting of his government team, the far-right premier remarked that “the appropriate response to terrorism is to attack it forcefully and further deepen our roots in our country.”

The latest events that escalate violence

The statements by the Israeli Administration come after the increase in tension with the Palestinians in recent weeks.

The most recent fateful event occurred on Friday, February 10, when a car attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem killed three Israeli citizens.

Two weeks earlier, a Palestinian assassinated seven people in front of a synagogue, fueling protests in Israel over the security situation.

Israeli security personnel and bystanders near the site of an alleged attack in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023. © Ammar Awad / Reuters

But friction is also running high over actions by Jewish state forces in the Palestinian territories, where Israeli troops have made hundreds of arrests in recent months during almost daily raids that have sparked bloody shootings. At least 42 Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed so far this year.

In fact, the most recent episode of clashes reached a climax on January 26, when Netanyahu’s army stormed the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. A fact in which nine Palestinians died.

Israel said it was a raid on men involved in attacks on citizens of their nation.

Seven of the nine who died there belonged to groups such as Islamic Jihad and the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip, according to those Islamist movements.

However, two civilians were killed and witnesses denounced an excessive use of force in a place where thousands of unarmed people live, including women and children.

That event also triggered the exchange of bombardments between Gaza and Israel.

Now, the new measures announced by the most far-right government in the history of the Jewish State threaten to further escalate the violence.

With Reuters and local media