Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this Monday, April 10, that he will keep Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in his post after an uptick in violence in the region. Last week there were attacks in the occupied West Bank and Tel Aviv, along with missile exchanges with militias in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

A commitment to stability. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he is canceling the dismissal of Yoav Gallant, the Defense Minister, after the latest violent events that rocked the Middle East.

“I have decided to leave behind the differences we had,” said the prime minister. “Gallant remains in his post and we will continue to work together for the safety of the citizens of Israel.”

For his part, Gallant wrote on Twitter: “We stand together in full force, for the safety of Israel.”

Netanyahu fired Gallant late last month. The decision triggered a wave of mass protests and a general strike that threatened to bring the country to a standstill, forcing the Israeli leader to postpone his reform of the judicial system.

In recent days, Gallant has participated in Israeli government meetings discussing tensions in Jerusalem that escalated last week. “Even in the last few days we have worked together and have stood together 24 hours a day on all fronts in the face of security challenges,” Netanyahu said.

Gallant’s fortunes changed after several days of violence that began Wednesday with clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The clashes left more than 350 detainees and 30 injured in the Esplanade of the Mosques, where the situation is still volatile.

The Israeli raid on the Mosque prompted Palestinian or pro-Palestinian militias to launch missiles at Israel from the Gaza Strip, from southern Lebanon and from Syria, to which the Israeli army responded with retaliatory bombardments.

A series of attacks rock Israel

Israeli security agencies are still searching for two Palestinians they say killed three Israeli women with more than 20 shots on a road in the occupied West Bank. This Monday the death of Lucy Lea Dee was announced, who was seriously injured in the attack, where her two daughters, Maia and Rina, also died.

Hours later on Friday, one person was killed and several others were injured in downtown Tel Aviv after a mass hit-and-run attempt. The attacker was killed by the police.

Israeli officials work at the scene of an attack in Tel Aviv, on April 7, 2023. © Nir Elias / Reuters

In another violent incident, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager, 15-year-old Mohammed Fayez Balhan, and wounded two other people, in the latest shooting on Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported. His death followed an Israeli raid on an Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho, where forces were seeking to “detain a suspected terrorist.”

“If there is a terrorist who thinks that at this time of festivities he will be able to escape from the Army, he is mistaken. Anyone who attacks us should know that we will settle accounts with him and bring him to justice,” said the restored Gallant.

For his part, the security analyst, Kobi Michael, assured that “The main destabilizing element is Hamas, which wants to postulate itself as the only supporter of the Palestinian armed resistance against Israel, reinforcing its capabilities on several fronts to activate them simultaneously.”

According to him, Hamas wants to show itself capable of attacking Israel from five fronts: Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, the Arab community inside Israel and East Jerusalem, with the Al-Aqsa Mosque as the pillar that unites all these points.

In search of restoring peace

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians had already escalated since the new government of Netanyahu, a coalition of far-right parties and ultra-Orthodox Jews, came to power.

But the escalation has generated concern in the international community. An Egyptian delegation even traveled to the area to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders in an attempt to restore peace.

Sources from the EFE news agency say that the delegation held meetings with Israeli representatives in Tel Aviv and was scheduled to arrive in Gaza on Monday night to meet with the leadership of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

Last Thursday, the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) quickly intervened and reported that both Israel and the Arab country told it that they “do not want a war”, the same message that the Israeli prime minister communicated to his security cabinet held an emergency meeting that day.

“In this complex period, the Army is solid and will continue to use force as much as necessary against our enemies on any front,” Israeli Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi said this weekend, who called up reserve soldiers.

The permanent representative of Palestine in the Arab League, Diab Al Louh, reiterated that the Palestinian Administration is “totally willing” to sit down and negotiate with Israel to put an end to the growing tension.

“We have our hand outstretched for peace and we are fully ready to sit at the table under the auspices of the International (Middle East) Quartet and we are not the ones who refuse to sit at the negotiating table,” Al Louh said, also Palestinian ambassador in Cairo.

Netanyahu in the crosshairs

The judicial crisis and his indictment on corruption charges in 2019 have distracted Netanyahu from his traditional focus on security and diplomacy. The vacancy in the Defense post also worried many in Israel.

A protester wears a mask depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Caesar, at a protest against government plans to reform the judicial system, in Tel Aviv on March 4, 2023. © Tsafrir Abayov / AP

On Saturday, thousands of Israelis took part in the 14th consecutive week of protests against the planned judicial review. Organizers claim that Netanyahu has a conflict of interest at a time when he is on trial. But his supporters say the plan is necessary to curb the powers of unelected judges.

In addition to the protests against him, the Israeli prime minister is facing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has become particularly bloody in the last year, with an increase in raids by the Israeli army on West Bank territory and an increase in attacks by Palestinians, as well as such as attacks by Israeli settlers.

So far in 2023, 94 Palestinians have been killed in violent incidents with Israel and 18 have died on the Israeli side, most of them victims of Palestinian attacks, three of them minors.

With AP and EFE