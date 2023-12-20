Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday ruled out a ceasefire in Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas. without having previously achieved “the elimination” of the Palestinian Islamist organization.

“We will continue the war until the end. It will continue until the elimination of

Hamas, until victory. “Those who think we will stop live disconnected from reality,” Netanyahu said in a video released by his cabinet.

Netanyahu's words came on the same day that negotiations in Cairo were reactivated for a new truce temporary and the release of more hostages.

The leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniye, traveled to Egypt this Wednesday from Qatar to participate in the talks, sponsored by those two countries, where it is presumed that the head of Mossad, who this week met in Europe with the emir of Qatar, also participates. and with CIA chief William Burns to address the possibility of a temporary ceasefire.

A Hamas leader told AFP that “a complete ceasefire and a withdrawal of the Israeli occupation army from Gaza are necessary conditions for any exchange” between Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

“Those who think we will stop are not connected to reality. We will not stop fighting until we achieve all the objectives we have set for ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the elimination of the threat from Gaza,” the prime minister stressed.

Since the last week-long truce ended on December 1, which allowed the release of 105 hostages by 240 Palestinian prisonersNetanyahu has not been very favorable to dialogue and has insisted on the military option.



However, the fact that Israeli troops mistakenly killed three hostages last Friday, whom they mistook for members of Hamas, the same week that they had captured the bodies of five other hostages, has increased internal pressure for the prime minister to agree to negotiate again, especially among the families of the captives.

“We are attacking Hamas with fire, hellfire. Everywhere, even today. We also attacked his aides from near and far,” Netanyahu said of the war, which has caused 134 casualties in the Israeli ranks.

“All Hamas terrorists, from the first to the last, are mortal. They have only two options: surrender or die,” he added.

The bombings and fighting in the Strip have caused more than 19,600 deaths, most of them civilians, and 52,500 injuredin addition to the displacement of 90% of the population of the enclave, mired in its greatest humanitarian disaster.

