The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, deposited your vote first thing this Tuesday after the electoral colleges opened their doors in the framework of the legislative elections in the country, the fourth that have been held in almost two years.

In an attempt to set an example in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of politicians, candidates, deputies and party leaders have come to vote. Netanyahu, for his part, presented his vote with his wife, Sara Netanyahu, in Katamon, Jerusalem.

“For me it is especially exciting to come with my wife, who has had a very difficult week. Thank you to all the citizens of Israel for your good wishes, “he said, regarding the appendectomy that his wife recently underwent.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to vote in Israel. Photo: EFE

The president urged the population to go to vote to “smile again,” a clear reference to the Likud campaign slogan, which refers to the coronavirus pandemic. “We have had a year of sacrifice, of unity, and together we are going to leave the coronavirus behind, “said the politician, according to information from the newspaper ‘Haaretz’.

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid also turned out to vote and urged his supporters to join forces to “bring about change.” “For a great change you need a great party,” he said before clarifying that the elections involve “the moment of truth” for Israel.

“In the end there are only two options: a strong party like Yesh Atid or a dangerous, racist and homophobic government that takes money from the working class and gives it to those who do not work,” he said.

Thus, he clarified that his training has the possibility of “restore sanity in Israel” and create a “government that fights against corruption and rejects religious coercion,” according to information from the newspaper. The Jerusalem Post.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin also came to vote this morning. Shortly after, he expressed his concern to the press and conveyed the importance of going to vote: “I beg you, go out and vote.”

Rivlin specified that it is the “last time you vote as president“And he recalled that his concern is based on the fact that he is a” more citizen. “” For the well-being of your children, grandchildren and all of us. Vote, “he said.

For his part, Nitzan Horowitz, from the left-wing Meretz party, said after casting his vote in the ballot box that “‘Bibi’ is praying that Meretz gets bad results.”

Avigdor Liberman, who is leading Yisrael Beytenu, Naftali Bennet, leader of Yamina, and current Interior Minister Aryeh Deri of Shas, also went to vote.

Source: agencies