The intense Israeli bombing did not stop on Christmas Eve. To date, at least 20,674 Gazans have been killed, including more than 8,000 children, more than 54,536 injured; in addition to 7,500 bodies believed to remain trapped under rubbleaccording to the latest count from the Strip's Ministry of Health.

On the side of the occupied West Bank, precisely in Bethlehem, where Jesus was born, silence and crying was the atmosphere that was experienced. On that side, the Palestinians asked for an end to the war, while all festivities were suspended. She was immersed in silence and crying.

Just the day before, at least 70 people were killed and dozens were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Al Maghazi refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, in an intense night of bombing throughout the enclave.

Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the troops with a clear mandate to continue the war “until the end.” while the leader of Hamas in the enclave, Yahya Sinwar, issued his first message in 80 days since the beginning of the conflict.

“It is a fierce, violent and unprecedented battle against Israel,” said Sinwar, who Israel assumes is hiding in underground tunnels in the Khan Younis area, where much of the fighting is now centered.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sinwar, considered the mastermind of the October 7 attack in Israel, stated that the Al Qasam Brigades have attacked some 5,000 Israeli soldiers, “a third of them killed, another third seriously injured and the last third permanently incapacitated,” he said.



But the official Israeli Army casualty count confirms only 156 dead soldiers. since the ground offensive began in the Strip; in addition to another 333 during the October attack, which left more than 1,200 dead and 240 kidnapped.

Despite pressure from the families of those kidnapped for a ceasefire to get them out alive and who disrupted Netanyahu's speech yesterday, the prime minister's position is firm.

“Don't stop. The war continues until the end. Until they finish, nothing less than that,” Netanyahu said, referring to Egypt's proposal for a two-week ceasefire, which both Israel and Hamas would have rejected.

Don't stop. The war continues until the end. Until they finish, no less than that.

Hamas conditions any new hostage-for-prisoner exchange agreement on a permanent ceasefire, an option that Israel rejects because it is determined to continue the war until the Islamist group is destroyed.

“I am here with you in the northern Gaza Strip and I am unusually impressed (…) We are proud of you and we trust you. We see the determination and the desire to continue until the end,” Netanyahu said during his visit to the 162nd Army division.

On the other hand, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen reported yesterday that he instructed ministry staff to deny visa extensions and reject new applications for United Nations employees due to his dissatisfaction with the organization's attitude during the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, has referred to the Gaza Strip as “hell on Earth” mired in a humanitarian catastrophe. Netanyahu promises more intense war and 'until the end'

