Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the French president, business leaders and members of the French Jewish community during a trip to Paris that began on Thursday that has angered Palestinian supporters amid a fresh outbreak of violence. in the Middle East.

The visit began with a working dinner at the Elysee Palace, where French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said it planned to share France’s “solidarity with Israel in the face of terrorism” but also stress “the need for everyone to avoid measures that could fuel the spiral of violence.” Macron is also offering to help revive the long-stalled dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians.

Pro-Palestinian activists are planning a protest in Paris on Saturday to decry Macron’s decision to host Netanyahu at such a volatile time in the Middle East conflict. The protesters say they will also protest prison conditions in Israel for Palestinian militants, including solitary confinement and limits on family visits.

Departing for France, Netanyahu said that Iran and its nuclear program would be “the main topic of our conversation” when he meets Macron.

Macron has criticized Iran’s lack of transparency about its nuclear activities and has warned that its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine exposes Iran to new sanctions and increasing isolation.

Netanyahu’s trip comes during one of the deadliest periods of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years. An Israeli military raid last week killed 10 Palestinians, most of them militants, but also a 61-year-old woman. A day later, a Palestinian shooting outside an East Jerusalem synagogue killed seven people, including a 14-year-old boy.

The fighting has spread to the Gaza Strip. Before Netanyahu’s arrival in Paris, Israeli aircraft attacked a rocket manufacturing workshop in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, the Israeli military said, hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel.

Macron and Netanyahu spoke on Sunday after a deadly Palestinian shooting near a Jerusalem synagogue.

Netanyahu is the head of Israel’s most right-wing government, driven by ultranationalist parties that have vowed to take a hard line against the Palestinians and increase settlement construction in the West Bank. His executive is also carrying out important changes in the Israeli judicial system, which have aroused widespread opposition.

While in Paris, Netanyahu said he would meet with French businessmen interested in investing in Israel and representatives of the Jewish community before leaving on Saturday night.

Earlier this week, the French government launched a plan to better combat racism and anti-Semitism, including online hate speech, and to raise awareness about the Holocaust.

