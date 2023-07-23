Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker today, on the eve of a vote in Parliament tomorrow on his controversial judicial reform that has brought tens of thousands of protesters to the streets. Opponents fear it will undermine Israel’s democracy by limiting the ability of Supreme Court judges to overturn government decisions they deem “unreasonable.”

Hours before the debate began, Netanyahu’s office announced late Saturday that the 73-year-old prime minister would undergo surgery to fit a pacemaker, days after being hospitalized for dizziness.

After the intervention, Netanyahu thanked his supporters for their concern and the doctors at the Sheba Center for their care. “As you can see, I’m doing great,” he said in a video. Despite his operation, Netanyahu promised to be there for the vote.

The judicial reform proposed by his far-right government has divided the nation and, since its presentation in January, has sparked one of the largest protest movements in Israel’s history.

“We want to continue living in a Jewish and democratic state,” declared the opposition leader, Yair Lapid, during the start of the debate today. “We must stop this law,” he urged. Today’s final vote will be on the so-called “reasonableness” clause, through which judges can overrule government decisions.

Netanyahu’s government, which includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies, is seeking to curb the powers of the Supreme Court granted under this clause. They argue that this change is necessary to ensure a better balance of power. Opponents accuse Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, of wanting to use this reform to annul possible trials against him.