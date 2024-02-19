Minister states that the Brazilian president verbalized what other international leaders have already said

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhastated this Monday (19.Feb), that the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, tried to create “a political and diplomatic fact” about the president’s speech Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The head of the Executive compared, on Sunday (Feb 18), the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip with the extermination of Jews carried out in Nazi Germany.

“The great political and diplomatic fact was not what the fuss that the head of the Israeli government tried to make (about Lula's speech). It is the United States itself recognizing the need for a ceasefire at this time”, said Padilha this Monday (Feb 19, 2024) in an interview with the “Roda Viva” program on TV Cultura.

The minister declared that the ceasefire proposal made by the United States to the UN Security Council (United Nations) is a historic position.

“Even the United States, Israel's historical allies, recognize today that it is not possible to allow the continuation of military activity by the Israeli Prime Minister”, he stated.

Still according to Padilha, the speech was “a cry of protest” and echoes statements given by other authorities. “The president verbalized what other international leaders have already said, not just heads of state, society, health professionals, representatives of UN agencies, that there is a massacre taking place and that it has to end as quickly as possible.”

“I hope that this new US position mobilizes and puts an end to any type of obstacle within the UN so that we can move towards a ceasefire as quickly as possible.”, said Padilha.

The minister also repeated the statement given by the first lady, Janja da Silva, who said that Lula was referring to the country's government and not the Jewish people.

According to Padilha, the president “made it clear” his position in relation to Netanyahu at the same time as his defense of the State of Israel.