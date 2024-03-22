Benjamin Netanyahu told Antony Blinken that Israel must enter Rafah and it will do so with or without US support. The Israeli Prime Minister himself made this known in a video he published after the conversation with the Secretary of State to which he reiterated “that we deeply appreciate the fact that for over five months we have been side by side in the war against Hamas”. “I told him that we recognize the need to evacuate the civilian population from the war zone and obviously manage humanitarian needs and we are working on this,” the prime minister said again. “I also told him that we don't have a way to defeat Hamas without going into Rafah and eliminating the remaining battalions there,” he concluded, “and then I told him that I hope we do it with America's support, but, if necessary we will do it ourselves“.

One-hour conversation between Netanyahu and Blinken

The interview went on for about an hour between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, returned to Israel today. After the meeting with Netanyahu, the Israeli website Ynet reports, the US Secretary of State had a face-to-face meeting with Benny Gatnz, who sits in the Israeli war cabinet, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the minister and reported by the Times of Israel.

According to what was disclosed, Gantz and Blinken spoke about theIsraeli military operation announced in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, and Gantz assured the US Secretary of State that Israel will continue to allow “humanitarian solutions” to help civilians in the Palestinian enclave targeted by Israeli military operations against Hamas since the October 7 attack in Israel .

It lasted two and a half hoursinstead, the meeting in Tel Aviv between the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the members of the Israeli war cabinet.