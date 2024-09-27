“I decided to come to tell the truth, speak for my people, my country and the truth, and the truth is that Israel wants peace, has made peace and will make it”. As Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of his speech to the UN General Assembly. The Israeli prime minister said he did not intend to go to New York this year because “my country is at war, fighting for its life“, but that he decided to come “after hearing the lies and falsehoods said about my country from this podium”. “We will not stop until the remaining hostages are brought home”, he reiterated, underlining that “the our sacred mission” is to free the hostages in Gaza.

“War in Gaza ends if Hamas surrenders, lays down weapons and returns hostages”

Then the message to Hamas: “Let the hostages go, free those who are alive and return the remains of those you killed to their families.” “The war in Gaza can end if Hamas surrenders, lays down its weapons and returns the hostages, otherwise we will continue until victory,” Netanyahu said, reiterating that “Hamas must leave” Gaza, because if it remains “it will be able to regroup and attack new Israel as he promised to do.” For this reason he said he considered it “inconceivable and ridiculous” that Hamas could be part of the reconstruction of Gaza, polemically asking those who argue otherwise what they would say about a post-World War II Europe that included the Nazis. Netanyahu also said he would support any civilian administration in Gaza that is peaceful.

The message to Iran: “If you attack us, we will respond”

“I have a message for Iran: if you attack us we will hit you. There are no places in Iran that Israel’s long arm cannot reach, and this is true for the entire Middle East”, the Israeli prime minister then said. claiming that “Israel is winning”, showing two maps, one of the “curse” of Iran’s influence and the other of the “blessing” of the response of Israel and the countries that support it. From the UN podium, Netanyahu called for an end to the policy of ‘appeasement’ towards Iran. “Everything must be done to ensure that it does not have nuclear weapons – he added – and Israel will do everything to ensure that this does not happen.”

“I came here to say enough, we will not rest until our citizens can safely return to their homes. We will not accept a terrorist army looming over our northern border, capable of carrying out another massacre like October 7th “, Netanyahu continued, defending from the UN podium the military operation launched against Lebanon to strike Hezbollah which will continue, he said, “until all our objectives are achieved”.

“For 18 years Hezbollah has brazenly refused to respect resolution 1701. As long as Hezbollah chooses war, Israel has every right to remove this threat”, added the Israeli prime minister, recalling that 60 thousand residents of northern Israel have become refugees.

“How much could the American government tolerate this?”, he asked polemically, then accusing Hezbollah of also putting the Lebanese population at risk by “placing a missile in every kitchen, a rocket in every garage”.

The attack on the UN

“Until Israel, until the Jewish state, is treated like other nations, until the anti-Semitic swamp is drained, the UN will be regarded by impartial people around the world as nothing more than a contemptuous farce “, was then the harsh attack on the UN launched by Netanyahu from the podium of the United Nations General Assembly in which he denounced what he believes to be “hypocrisy” and “double standards” towards Israel.

Netanyahu also attacked the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court who indicted him, along with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and several Hamas leaders. “The real war criminals are not in Israel, they are in Iran, in Gaza, in Syria, in Lebanon, in Yemen“, he chanted.

“Given the anti-Semitism at the UN, it should surprise no one that the Prosecutor of the ICC, an affiliate body of the UN, is considering issuing an arrest warrant against me and the Minister of Defence, democratically elected leaders of the democratic State of Israel,” said the Israeli prime minister. “His refusal to deal with Israel’s independent courts, the way democracies are treated, is difficult not to explain by anything other than pure anti-Semitism,” he concluded.

Many delegations left the chamber in protest

Many of the delegations present at the General Assembly left the chamber in protest when the Israeli prime minister entered. Netanyahu’s speech opened with many whistles and, subsequently, applause came from the people who remained to listen to him.

The request was made by Hamas. It is ”the least the leaders can do to express their rejection and condemnation of the genocide” underway in Gaza, added Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas political leadership. “Is it acceptable for world leaders to listen to Hitler speak at the United Nations General Assembly?” asked al-Rishq, saying that “Netanyahu is the direct perpetrator of the genocide in Gaza, which has been ongoing for almost a year.”