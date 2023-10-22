“You are facing the battle of your lives.” “It’s kill or be killed, and you have to kill them.” Benjamin Netanyahu traveled this Sunday to the Israeli military posts near the Lebanese border in order to send a surprising message to those allies and countries in the Arab and Western environment that ask him to modulate the military response to the savage attack carried out on the 7th. by Hamas.

The head of the Israeli Government has asked his troops for an unmitigated victory in the foreseeable ground offensive in Gaza. But he has also warned about the increasingly tense situation in the north. And he has done it looking at Lebanon. The exchange of fire between the Defense Forces and the Hezbollah militia party, an ally of Hamas and whose bases are in Lebanese territory, has intensified in recent days. “If Hezbollah enters the war, it will miss the Second Lebanon War” and “it would make the biggest mistake of its life,” said the prime minister, who has guaranteed that Israel “will hit back with such force that it will not “You can imagine, to the point that it would have devastating consequences for both Hezbollah and the country.”

Netanyahu’s speech joins that of his Economy Minister, Nir Barkat, who in an interview in ‘The Mail on Sunday. extends threats to Iran for its support of Hezbollah and assures that its ayatollahs will be “wiped from the face of the earth” if this organization waged war against Israel. All of them disturbing statements on a dark day in Gaza. The intensification of the Israeli offensive announced on Saturday night by a spokesman for his army did not take long to occur. Missiles rained down on Gaza this morning, where at least 266 people reportedly died. Civilians and children. Many children. Half of the fatalities would be minors, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which initially put the death toll at 55. With this new tragedy the number of deaths in the Strip since the beginning of the Israeli operation rises to 4,651.

But the Defense Forces have not only attacked Gazan territory. A precision bombing has destroyed a mosque in Jenin, under whose foundations, according to Tel Aviv, Hamas and Islamic Jihad had built a base where their activists were preparing an imminent attack. The offensive opens a new space in the middle of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militia. This is the first time that an Israeli warplane attacks inside the West Bank in almost twenty years, since 2006, which represents a “dangerous escalation,” according to the Foreign Ministry of the Palestinian Authority.

In the operation against the mosque, north of the West Bank, four people have died. The building has been reduced to ruins, an element that would certify that Tel Aviv has used a bomber and not a drone to dismantle its objective. “We are still removing pieces of the bodies from under the rubble,” explained this Sunday a survivor of the attack, which has caused serious damage to the surrounding buildings.

A “ticking time bomb”



The al-Ansari mosque was already searched this summer by Israeli troops during a raid in Jenin. Then “terrorist infrastructure”, weapons and explosives were discovered in different parts of the building and in two tunnels dug into its floor. The Internal Security agency (Shin Bet) has since then kept the temple on its radar and, according to the version offered this morning by the Defense Forces (IDF), the agents detected that members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad had converted one of the galleries in an operational center. According to the Shin Bet, it was a “clandestine terrorist route” where radicals planned attacks against Israel. The last of them would have been the explosion of a bomb on the 14th on the West Bank dividing line near an Israeli military group whose members were unharmed. IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said this morning that the cell was a “time bomb” for the country’s security and was planning a “murderous terrorist attack inside Israel” imminently.

The “surgical” bombing of the mosque has raised tension in the West Bank to almost unprecedented levels. Palestinian sources have warned that, if these types of actions continue, Tel Aviv could face in this enclave bordering Jordan a situation similar to that of the conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians have been going on for days in the West Bank, leaving at least ninety citizens of the territory dead. Last Thursday, a new confrontation caused thirteen fatalities, half of them children, in the West Bank refugee camp of Nur Shams, during a drone chase by an armed group of the jihadist militia.

Deaths rise as Israel’s offensive progresses in severity. Hagari has once again told the remaining inhabitants of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south, once the next phase of devastation has begun with which the IDF wants to clear the ground and “minimize the dangers” before entering the Strip. . Many of the bombings this morning have been directed against tall buildings where the army assures that snipers from the Islamist militia have been positioned to stop the eventual ground advance.

The Defense Forces have extended their offensives to Syria, with the bombing of its two main airports, and to Lebanon. Although the military spokesman stated that the troops are concentrating in Gaza, he warned that they are not neglecting the northern border, where exchanges of artillery fire continue to take place on a regular basis. Tel Avivi warned Lebanon this morning of the “very dangerous game that Hezbollah is playing” and added that the Shiite militia, an ally of Hamas, could drag the Lebanese into a war in which “they have a lot to lose.”

Departure of Americans and British



Given the rising tension in the region, Israel has ordered the evacuation of another twelve towns bordering the border after 28 municipalities were evacuated a few days ago. The embassies of the United States and Great Britain in Beirut have also asked their nationals to leave Lebanon while the flights “remain available”, in the event of a hypothetical extension of the war conflict to this country. “We recommend that American citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country. “The commercial options are currently still available,” the United States embassy said this Sunday in a statement, very similar to the one issued by the British legation to ask its people to leave the territory and not travel to it until calm returns. . “British citizens should exercise caution and avoid areas where demonstrations may take place,” the United Kingdom’s diplomatic message added.