“We are striking Hezbollah in a way that they never imagined. We are doing it with full force and with cunning. I promise you one thing: We will not rest until they return home,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, Herzi Halevi, called on his forces to prepare for a “possible entry” into Lebanon.

According to a video broadcast by the Israeli army, Halevi told members of an Israeli armored brigade: “You can hear the planes here. We are attacking all day long. The goal is to prepare for your possible entry and also to continue striking Hezbollah.”

He continued: “This is to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue weakening Hezbollah.”

He added that the air strikes will continue in order to destroy Hezbollah’s infrastructure as well as prepare for a possible ground operation by Israeli forces.

“We will not stop. We will continue to attack and hurt them everywhere,” Halevi added.

He continued: “You are coming much stronger than them, and much more experienced than them. Go in and destroy the enemy there.”

“These are the things that will allow us to bring the people of the North back safely at a later date,” he said.