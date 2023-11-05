“There will be no ceasefire without the return of our hostages,” Netanyahu told air crews and ground forces at Ramon Air Base in southern Israel. “We say this to our enemies and friends. We will continue until we defeat them.”

On Saturday evening, thousands of Israelis participated in a protest in front of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, demanding that he step down from his position immediately and return those detained by Hamas to their families.

Hamas captured more than 200 people during its surprise attack on Israel on October 7th.

The movement said on Saturday that since October 7 until now, the Israeli bombing of Gaza has caused the loss of more than 60 prisoners.

She added: “After searches, 23 of their bodies are still missing under the rubble until now, and it seems that we will never be able to reach them due to the continued aggression against Gaza.”