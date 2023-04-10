In a surprise move, Benyamin Netanyahu confirmed as defense minister Yoav Gallant whom he fired weeks ago over issues related to judicial reform.

Netanyahu's Compromise March 27, 2023



“There have been disagreements, even serious ones, but – he said in a press conference on the current security situation in Israel – I have decided that Gallant will remain in his position to maintain Israel’s defense”.

The decision to remove the minister had been announced at the end of March and had provoked heated protests.

Minister Yoav Gallant had publicly called for a halt to the controversial justice reform, which had caused massive protests and divisions in Israel.

Gallant had broken the front of the executive on the reform that would have brought the Supreme Court and therefore the judiciary under the control of the executive.

«Bibi fired Gallant, the dictatorship is already here». It was the cry in the squares immediately inflamed by the protests of those who saw Netanyahu’s move as a serious threat to the survival of democracy.

Opposition militants and ordinary Israeli citizens had gathered in the squares of cities from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Leaders of anti-government protests had staged a series of impromptu rallies in response to Gallant’s removal. Thousands of demonstrators had poured into the squares and blocked the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv. Demonstrations were also held in front of the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem, where the police had to use water cannons.