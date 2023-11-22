Netanyahu said in a press conference:
- I told Biden that after the truce, we will return to our commitments regarding the destruction of Hamas.
- Since the beginning of the war, we have been working tirelessly to return all the abductees.
- Military pressure on Hamas, coupled with international political pressure, contributed to reaching a hostage exchange deal.
- The Red Cross will be allowed to visit the rest of the detainees in the Gaza Strip.
- The war will continue until Hamas is destroyed, and the Gaza Strip will no longer pose a threat to Israel.
For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said:
- We are working to dismantle Hamas as an entity and as a leadership, and we strike it daily, and Hamas only understands the language of force.
- The achievements of our forces in battles contributed to reaching a hostage exchange agreement.
- I am happy that we will release kidnapped people in the coming days and I am committed to returning all kidnapped people.
As for Israeli War Council member Benny Gantz, he said:
- We made a difficult decision to agree to the exchange deal and we will make every effort to return the kidnapped people.
- We tell the leaders of Hamas that we are a patient people, and we do not look according to today’s standard, but rather according to the standard of eternity.
- Hezbollah must realize that what happened in Gaza could happen in Beirut.
