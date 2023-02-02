Chad affirmed its friendly relations with Israel by opening an embassy in Tel Aviv today, Thursday, in the presence of Chadian President Mohamed Idriss Deby and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“This is a historic moment,” Netanyahu said in remarks reported by his office.
The opening of the embassy was preceded by years of diplomatic work, during which Netanyahu visited the country located in the Sahel region, in which Muslims constitute the majority of the population.
“We are strengthening our partnership in the areas of security for the sake of peace and prosperity. The new embassy will further strengthen our relations,” Netanyahu said.
Israel and Chad resumed diplomatic relations in 2019 after a gap of nearly half a century.
