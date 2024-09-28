Netanyahu added in a televised speech: Today the account was closed with those responsible for the deaths of many Israelis and many citizens of other countries, indicating that The mission is not over yet, and Israel has challenging days ahead.

He continued: “We are determined to continue striking our enemies” after the assassination of Nasrallah.

Netanyahu added, “Nasrallah was not a terrorist, but he was the terrorist… Eliminating Nasrallah was a necessary step towards achieving the goal we set, which is to return the residents of the north safely to their homes and change the balance of power in the region for years to come.”

Netanyahu considered that Nasrallah was the main driver of the Iranian axis of evil, stressing that There is no place in Iran that Israel cannot reach.

The Israeli Prime Minister indicated that the assassination of Nasrallah would speed up the return of the hostages in Gaza.

He continued, “His liquidation… enhances (the chances of) the return of our prisoners in the south. The more (Hamas leader Yahya) Sinwar sees that Hezbollah will no longer come to his aid, the greater the chances of returning our prisoners,” adding that Israel is “determined to continue striking our enemies.” .