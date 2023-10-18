Statement was made alongside US President Joe Biden, who arrived in Israel this Wednesday (18.Oct.2023)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the “unequivocal support” from the US since the Hamas attack on October 7. The statement was made alongside US President Joe Biden, who it arrived to Israel this Wednesday (October 18, 2023).

“I have seen your support every day and the depth and breadth of cooperation we have had since the beginning, a level of cooperation that is truly unprecedented in the history of the grand alliance between our two nations,” Netanyahu stated.

The United States is the country that has most supported Israel after the Hamas attacks. The nation has already sent 2 aircraft carriers to the region: the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS Dwight D. Einsenhower. The dispatch of the vessels could be interpreted as a signal for Iran and Hezbollah, which support the Palestinian extremist group, to stay out.

According to Netanyahu, American support is seen in “commitment to providing Israel with the tools” so that the country can defend itself and “in the clear message” that the US sends to “enemies” from the Israelis.

“But most of all, Mr. President, the world sees the support and moral clarity you demonstrated from the moment Israel was attacked.”, said the prime minister, adding that Biden “correctly drew a clear line between the forces of civilization and the forces of barbarism”.

Biden stated that Hamas “committed atrocities“that make the Islamic State”seem somewhat rational”. He said: “We must also bear in mind that Hamas does not represent the entire Palestinian people and has only brought them suffering”.

The US president’s trip comes at a time of tension, after the hospital in Al-Ahli, in the Gaza Strip, was bombed on Tuesday (Oct 17). The attack left, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health –controlled by Hamas–, at least 500 dead.

Israel, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have accused each other of being responsible for the rocket attack on the hospital. The USA avoid take sides between the different versions.

The US president stated that he was “deeply sad and indignant” with the attack on the hospital. “Based on what I saw, it looks like it was done by the other team, not you guys. [Israel]. But there are a lot of people out there who aren’t sure, so we have to overcome a lot of things“, he said.

Biden highlighted that the US would give Israel tools to defend itself. The American president ended his statement by saying that the bravery of the Israeli people was impressive and that he was proud to be in Israel.

