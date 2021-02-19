Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his help in returning the Israeli woman from Syria. The corresponding video message was published on February 18 on Netanyahu’s social networks.

“A few days ago, a young Israeli woman crossed the border into Syria. I have spoken twice with my friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin. I asked him to help get her back, and he acted. I would like to thank him for supporting us again in returning our citizens to Israel, ”he said.

Netanyahu also thanked the President of Israel, the head of the National Security Council, the coordinator for prisoners and missing persons, the IDF, the general security service, foreign intelligence, the Ministry of Defense, the Foreign Ministry and everyone who took part in this operation for the assistance. He stressed that Israel will always “do everything possible” to return its citizens to their homeland.

On February 17, it became known that an Israeli citizen detained by Syrian border guards in the Golan Heights would be exchanged for two Syrians in prison. Russia is a mediator in negotiations between countries. The exchange took place on February 18.

An Israeli citizen accidentally crossed the Syrian border near the city of Quneitra, where she was detained by the military. The Syrian government in exchange for her demanded the extradition to Damascus of the Syrians held in Israel, Diab Kahmuz and Nihal al-Makat. As noted in the agency, they “fought against the Israeli occupation.”