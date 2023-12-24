Security Council approved resolution on sending humanitarian aid to Palestinians on Friday (Dec 22); USA didn't vote

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Saturday (Dec 23, 2023) with the President of the United States, Joe Biden. According to the president's office, Netanyahu thanked the country for its abstention position in the UN Security Council (United Nations) and said that “the war will continue until all its objectives are achieved”.

On Friday (22.Dec.2023), the council approved a resolution to monitor and intensify humanitarian aid destined for the Gaza Strip. The proposal was presented by the United Arab Emirates and received 13 votes in favor. In addition to the United States, Russia also abstained.