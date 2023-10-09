Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden that his country will launch a ground operation in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli territory.

The website Axios obtained information from three Israeli and American sources about the phone call between the two heads of state this Sunday (8).

“We have to go in. We cannot negotiate now,” Netanyahu told Biden. “We need to restore [o poder de] deterrence”, argued the Israeli prime minister, who had already said that this will be a “long and difficult war”.

According to sources heard by Axios, Biden did not try to convince Netanyahu not to carry out the ground operation. Before the website was revealed, made this Monday (9), the ground offensive was already expected due to the call-up of 300,000 Israeli reservists.

More than 900 people have been killed since Saturday (7) in Israel in attacks led by Hamas, while in the Gaza Strip the latest count raised the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli counteroffensive to 687.

Furthermore, 2,600 people were injured in Israel, 376 seriously, as a result of attacks by Hamas, which opened fire on dozens of communities, and the impact of thousands of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip against the country.

In Gaza, where Israel carried out dozens of airstrikes against Hamas military infrastructure, 3,726 people were injured.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced this Monday a “total siege” in the Gaza Strip, leaving the region without electricity, food and fuel.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed “discomfort with the total blockade” of the Gaza Strip announced by Israel and called on the international community to “mobilize immediate humanitarian support” for Palestinian civilians “trapped” in the territory.

Guterres, who called for a halt to attacks on Israel and the Palestinian territories and warned of the human consequences, called on “all relevant parties and actors to allow UN access to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians trapped and defenseless in the Strip.” Gaza.” (With EFE Agency)