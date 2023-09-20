Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that it is possible to reach an ambitious agreement backed by the United States to normalize relations with Saudi Arabiaduring a meeting with the American president Joe Biden, this Wednesday NY.

(Read here: The Israeli Government will investigate the use of spyware by the Police)

“I believe that under your leadership, Mr. President (Biden), we can forge a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia“, Netanyahu told the press, an agreement that can “largely contribute” to achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

“If one of us had been talking about normalization with Saudi Arabia ten years ago, I think we would have looked at each other and asked, ‘What was this guy drinking?’“, joked the American president.

For their first meeting since Netanyahu returned to power in late 2022, the 80-year-old Democrat chose the neutral setting of a New York hotel, outside the United Nations General Assembly.

Meeting between Joe Biden and Mohamed Bin Salmán See also Tito Stagno, goodbye to the journalist who told of the moon landing Photo: EFE/EPA/BANDAR ALJALOUD

“We will discuss some difficult issues, such as defending the democratic values ​​that are at the heart of our partnership, particularly the balance of power in our institutions and preserving a path toward a two-state solution” with the Palestinians, Biden said. to journalists at the beginning of the meeting.



The White House has publicly and vigorously criticized both the judicial reform undertaken by Netanyahu and the expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Biden also mentioned a possible interview, “before the end of the year”, at the White House, where the head of the Israeli government has not yet been received since his return to power, contrary to current customs between these two closely linked countries.

*With AFP and Efe