The president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke this Monday (4), in the first contact between them since the libertarian’s victory in the second round of the presidential election in the South American country , on November 19th.

During the dialogue, according to the Israeli government, the prime minister thanked Milei for his intention to transfer the Argentine embassy in the Jewish State from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“In the friendly conversation between the two that took place a short while ago, Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Milei on his victory in the elections and thanked him for his support for the State of Israel in its war against the terrorist organization Hamas. The prime minister told the president-elect that he is a true friend of the Jewish people,” the prime minister’s office reported on the social network X.

“The Prime Minister also thanked the president-elect for his intention to move the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem and invited him to visit the country,” he added. According to the Clarín newspaper, Milei is expected to receive a group of family members of Argentine hostages held by Hamas who will come from Israel in the coming days.

During the campaign, the libertarian economist said that he would not promote relations with left-wing governments and that the focus of his government’s foreign relations would fall on the United States and Israel.

After the victory, Milei stated that he would visit both countries before his inauguration, which will take place on Sunday (10), but for now he only went to the first country, where he visited the tomb of the Ukrainian-born rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson in New York. , to thank you for your triumph at the polls.

Last week, Milei confirmed Rodolfo Carlos Barra as Treasury attorney general. Barra resigned as Minister of Justice in 1996, during Carlos Menem’s government, when it was revealed that in his youth he had been a member of a Nazi organization.

“I was 15, 16, I was a teenager, teenagers lack maturity and knowledge. Many people at this teenage age do crazy things and I did that crazy thing. Others, at an older age, were terrorists”, said Barra in an interview with the LN+ channel.