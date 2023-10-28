Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/28/2023 – 16:22

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this Saturday (28) at a press conference that the ongoing ground operation in Gaza is the “second phase of the war” with Hamas.

This second phase of the war has “very clear objectives”: “to destroy Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities and bring the hostages home,” Netanyahu said.

“We want to destroy the killers,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israeli soldiers “are committed to eliminating this evil from the world, for the benefit of all humanity.”

“Israel is fighting a war for humanity,” said the Israeli prime minister, stating that “if Israel does not triumph, we will see a spread of evil.”

Netanyahu anticipates that the battle inside Gaza “will be difficult and long”, describing the current conflict with Hamas as “Israel’s second war for independence” and a battle “between good and evil”.

The prime minister reiterated that the country is committed to rescuing the hostages taken by Hamas and asked all Gaza citizens to move from the north to the south of the region.

This was Benjamin Netanyahu’s first press conference since the October 7 Hamas attack, which left 1,400 people dead in Israel. Since then, attacks on Gaza have caused more than 7,600 Palestinian civilian deaths.

