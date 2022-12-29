Israel’s new Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 73, spoke on the morning of this Thursday (Dec.29, 2022), in a ceremony held at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament. Netanyahu will start his 6th term, after having already led the country for more than 15 years.

In his speech, he said that his government will prioritize “end of the Arab-Israeli conflict”, disrupt the Iran nuclear deal and increase Israel’s military capability. According to Al Jazeerawhile the new Prime Minister was speaking, opponents chanted “weak”.

After the speech, the Israeli Parliament must give a vote of confidence to the new government. Only then will there be an inauguration ceremony for Netanyahu and his ministers.

The coalition that will form the Israeli Parliament was elected on November 1. It is made up of Likud, led by the new prime minister, and 5 other parties, 3 of which are right-wing and 2 are ultra-Orthodox.

The last 2 (Religious Zionism and Jewish Power) are staunch opponents of the Palestinian State and stand against LGBTQIA+ rights.

Jewish expansion in the West Bank is also supported by Netanyahu. For about 1 year, Jews have been trying to occupy land where Palestinians plan to build the Palestinian state. The place is the scene of violent conflicts.

Contrary to what the new Prime Minister told Parliament, among the Likud government guidelines is the promise to “promote and develop settlements” in the West Bank and other regions, which claim to be from “exclusive and unassailable right” of the Jewish people. Most of the international community criticizes the measure.

Netanyahu was Prime Minister of Israel from 1996 to 1999 and from 2009 to 2021.