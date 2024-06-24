Home page politics

From: Babett Gumbrecht

Netanyahu remains firm: Washington is deliberately delaying arms deliveries to Israel. Experts interpret the criticism as interference in the US election campaign – in Trump’s favor.

Tel Aviv/Washington – The atmosphere between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Washington remains tense. Netanyahu reiterated on Sunday (23 June) the accusation that the USA is withholding arms and ammunition deliveries to Israel. The dispute could influence the US election in the fall, in favor of Biden’s opponent Donald Trump.

Conflict between Israel and the USA escalates: Washington should delay arms deliveries

Background: There had recently been irritations between the Biden administration and Netanyahu after Israel’s prime minister published a video on social media on Tuesday (June 18). In it, Netanyahu said that although he US assistance in the war But he also called it “unbelievable” that Washington had “held back weapons and ammunition for Israel” in recent months. The White House reacted angrily to the criticism.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s video, in which he harshly attacked the US government for withholding a weapons shipment, is causing a rift between the allies. © Shaul Golan/Yedioth Ahronoth Newspaper Pool/AP/dpa

According to the US government, however, only one US shipment of 900-kilogram bombs for Israel was stopped. Biden’s security adviser Jake Sullivan justified this in May with concerns that these bombs could be “dropped on densely populated cities”.

Netanyahu now expressed hope that the matter would be resolved. About four months ago, “there was a dramatic decline in arms deliveries from the US to Israel,” he said at a cabinet meeting on Sunday (June 23). “Given what I have heard in recent days, I hope and believe that this problem will be resolved in the near future.”

Influence on US election 2024: Observers see Netanyahu’s criticism of the US as support for Trump’s election campaign

It is unclear why Netanyahu is attacking Washington now of all times. Some observers also see the video as an attempt to intervene in the American election campaign and to influence the mood in favor of Donald Trump. Biden’s staff are worried about what Netanyahu will say in his speech to Congress at the end of July, according to American media, reports the Frankfurter Allgemeine.

Since Beginning of the war in Israel More than eight and a half months ago, the Hezbollah rockets and drones are being fired at Israel almost every day. Tens of thousands of people in northern Israel have since been forced to leave their homes. Israel is responding to the shelling with increased attacks on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. Recently, both sides have intensified their threats to escalate the fighting.

There are fears that an open war between the two sides could escalate into a regional conflict, in which the USA, Israel’s most important ally, would also be drawn in. Israel’s air force repeatedly attacks suspected arms shipments to Hezbollah in the neighboring country. (bg/dpa)